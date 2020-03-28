YORK – Over the course of the last two weeks, the term “essential businesses” has come up again and again.
In York County, there have been no mandates yet about “non-essential” businesses having to close – because there has not yet been a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in this jurisdiction.
But businesses have been mandated to close in other areas of the state.
So what types of businesses are considered to be on the essential list? And what types of workers would those include?
Lisa Hurley, director of the York County Development Corporation, provided the list she accessed from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
This article breaks down that list, to explain some of the jobs in those categories.
For obvious reasons, the first category on the list is healthcare/public health. This would include doctors, nurses, caregivers, morticians, those manufacturing medical supplies, social service workers, medical administrators, etc.
Next on the list are law enforcement, public safety and first responders. This category includes all law enforcement officers, emergency managers, 911 call center employees, firefighters, EMTs, those working with hazardous materials and those working in the area of corrections.
The category of food and agriculture includes grocery store owners and workers; pharmacists; those working at convenience stores and other retail businesses that sell food; restaurant carry-out and delivery food employees and owners; food manufacturers; farmers; warehouse workers; cafeteria workers; veterinarians; and all those working in the manufacture/distribution of food products.
The category of energy includes all those working to provide electricity, petroleum, natural gas, propane and ethanol.
Water and wastewater services are included on the essential list.
The category of transportation and logistics is broad, and includes truck drivers, bus drivers, truck stop workers, public transportation workers, auto mechanics, postal and shipping workers and air transportation employees.
Public works is essential. Not only does it include municipal and county workers in that arena, but it also includes workers such as plumbers and electricians.
The category of communications and information technology includes all media (journalists, reporters and administrative positions), IT workers and those providing online services.
And there is the category of community-based government operations and essential functions, which includes elections personnel, government workers supporting essential functions, educators and hotel workers in facilities being used to house COVID-19 patients.
Critical manufacturing is a broad category, covering manufacturers of all realms to ensure the supply chain remains unbroken.
Workers at nuclear facilities and other facilities supporting infrastructure are included in the hazardous materials category.
Regarding financial services, this would include workers in the banking, insurance and market industries – as well as armored car drivers.
In the area of chemicals, this would include plant workers, manufacturing and transportation.
And there is the category for defense – which includes the military, the federal government . . . and those who work in the area of aerospace, mechanical and software engineers, and security staff.
