The community members and leaders have been working together to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, from spreading person to person.
To protect others in the community, some community members have been instructed to self-quarantine. Let’s review together that term “self-quarantine”.
What it means for a person to be in Self-Quarantine:
A person instructed to self-quarantine has been exposed to a disease that can spread to others, but the person doesn’t yet have any signs of the disease (symptoms). To self-quarantine means the person needs to separate themselves from others who have not been exposed. To self-quarantine prevents the possible spread of the disease.
What NOT TO DO when in Self-Quarantine:
• Go to the store.
• Have visitors in your home.
• Go to any gathering, even if it is less than 10 people there.
• Leave your home for any reason, except to get medical care.
What TO DO when in Self-Quarantine:
• Stay home.
• Social distance yourself from others in your home. This means keeping at least 6 feet between yourself and another person.
If you or a friend have been instructed to self-quarantine, it’s very important to follow these directions. Your actions can make a big difference on how the COVID-19 will impact the health of those in the community.
To learn more and to stay up to date, visit these websites regularly:
For questions and resources, please call Four Corners Health Department at 877-337-3573 or email questions to info@fourcorners.ne.gov We each can make a difference.
