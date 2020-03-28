YORK – The Directed Health Measure that is now in effect in York County (as of 6 a.m., Saturday, March 28), defines the following as being prohibited:
“Gatherings are hereby prohibited. A gathering is defined as any event or convening that brings together more than 10 patrons, customers or other invitees, excluding staff, in a single room or single space at the same time, including but not limited to, a school, daycare facility (including in-home facilities), gymnasium, salon, fitness center, auditorium, stadium, arena, large event conference room, meeting hall, theater, library, or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This also includes weddings and funerals, as well as parades, fairs, festivals, concerts and other indoor and outdoor events.”
Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department clarified Saturday morning that York County business such as gyms, salons, fitness centers, downtown retail stores and the others mentioned above CAN STILL BE OPEN, they just must comply with the “10 and under rule.”
For the purpose of clarity, a gathering does not include normal operations at airports, bus and train stations, health care facilities and services, other mental health and/or substance use treatment day programs which are not required to be licensed (such as day rehabilitation or day treatment), shopping malls and centers, or other spaces where 10 or more persons may be in transit. It also does not include typical office environments, factories, or retail or grocery stores where large numbers of people are present but it is typically unusual for them to be within six feet of one another.
It also does not include events at which members of the media may need to be present, courts of law, public utilities, state, county, and city operations, election offices and polling places on election day, logistics/distribution centers, or family residences housing 10 or more people. However these settings are directed to use heightened, diligent and effective disinfection of exposed surfaces meeting the directions of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Liquor, beer, and wine sales are restricted to carry-out sales and delivery only, to the extent permitted by law. No onsite consumption is permitted. This includes bars, taverns, and private clubs, regardless of name or characterization.
Food and beverage sales at restaurants, bars, taverns, private clubs, and any dine-in establishments are restricted to carry-out, drive-through, and delivery only. This does not apply to and/or exempts food service in health care facilities. Lines for carry-out and drive-through in the above-referenced establishments must have an environment where patrons and staff maintain social distancing (a distance of six feet away from other persons) whenever possible.
Elective surgeries and elective procedures are hereby prohibited. This means a surgery or procedure that is scheduled in advance because it does not involve a medical emergency. Surgeries or procedures that must be done to preserve the patient's life or physical health, but do not need to be performed immediately, are allowed by a case-by-case determination of the medical provider.
“Failure to comply will result in legal action for enforcement by civil and/or criminal remedies.”
That last statement is key with this directive. Most applicable businesses in York County had already adapted the 10-person rule and bars and food service businesses had already moved to carry-out, delivery and drive-through service only. The directive now makes it mandatory by law and there are now enforcement consequences for non-compliance, McDougall said.
