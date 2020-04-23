YORK – One topic on a lot of young minds right now might be whether or not they will be able to venture out to York’s aquatic center this summer.
The topic came up during this past week’s meeting of the York City Council.
Councilman Ron Mogul asked York City Administrator Joe Frei what he felt was going to happen and said he felt they needed to start having conversations about whether it was going to happen at all.
“It depends on what happens, the information we are given by the Four Corners Health Department,” Frei said. “The governor has postponed all those types of gatherings until the first part of May. When we get to that point in time, we will see what happens statewide and go from there.”
“Typically, the fill date (when the pool is filled with water) is May 11,” said Mayor Barry Redfern. “Sure, it would be great to open on Memorial Day but no one knows how this is all going to play out. We are just going to have to wait a couple of weeks and see.”
Mogul noted that “it takes a lot to open” the aquatic center – in terms of expense, work, hiring, planning, etc., “so we are going to have to talk about this at length to decide what we should do this summer, when we get to that point.”
Right now, that topic remains a priority of future conversations, as the timeframe nears.
