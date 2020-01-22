YORK – A local group of civic-minded motorcycle enthusiasts were recognized at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet and award ceremony for their contributions to many, many programs, projects and efforts in the Greater York area.
The Wild Hawgs Riders were given this year’s Community Service Award, which has been presented annually since 1966. Selection for the award is based upon the nominee’s overall contribution to the betterment of the community through their service.
The Wild Hawgs Riders formed in 2009 – it was formed as a civic organization with the goal to promote a positive image of motorcyclists, while enjoying the companionship and fellowship of riding together and promoting community service through projects that benefit the community (as written in their mission statement).
One of their most notable projects was the restoration of the York sign that stands at the fairgrounds.
They also raised funds and worked with the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District to build a handicapped accessible fishing pier at Recharge Lake.
One of their main fundraisers is running the concession stand during Firecracker Frenzy; they also host two poker runs each year. Those efforts have allowed them to donate to the skate park, the Beautify Greenwood effort and Wessels Living History Farm – as well as place benches at the dog park and give back to the Firecracker Frenzy event.
