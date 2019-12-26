YORK—York General’s Willow Brook assisted living residents were treated to a tour of York’s finest Christmas lights.
In the past, Willow Brook employees drove residents to see the lights in cars; this, however, limited the number of residents who could go. This year Willow Brook employee Lexy Wellman and Vicki Northrop came up with an idea. “I’ve got a CDL – get a bus, and I’ll drive it,” Northrop told Wellman.
Willow Brook employees and a handful of volunteers got ahold of York General’s The Hearthstone’s bus, and added hot chocolate, candy canes and Christmas music to the experience. Along the route, attendees broke out in song, singing Christmas carols.
The relatively small bus was still not enough to take everyone on the two-trip tour. “We had to turn away about six people on the first round because we didn’t have room,” Northrop said. When the evening came to a close, about 20 Willow Brook residents were treated to the holiday adventure, which also included seeing a few businesses and other developments they hadn’t seen before. “It gave them an opportunity to socially interact with not just each other, but with the community,” Northrop said.
Northrop said the excursion brought a little Christmas cheer to the local tourists. “A lot of them looked forward to it all week.”
