Whether you want to go to a holiday party or just to work, winter driving is something we all must face in Nebraska. Sub-zero temperatures, strong winds, icy roads and blowing or drifting snow can make us think twice about leaving the comfort of our warm homes.
We must be smart about when to use the roads and plan ahead. Before you go, check the forecasts so that you know what might happen with the weather. Make sure to download free weather apps for alerts. Follow the National Weather Service on social media. Check NE 511 for up to date road conditions. Always put your own safety and your family’s well-being first.
When you leave home during winter weather conditions, make sure you have a seasonal emergency kit in your car, truck or van with:
• Flashlight with extra batteries
• Water
• Windshield scraper and small broom
• Snack food
• Extra hats, socks, gloves, blankets
• First aid kit with pocket knife
• Booster cables
• Tow chain or rope
• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio. (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)
• A charged cell phone
• Plastic bags
The Four Corners Health Department wishes you a happy holiday season and a New Year full of Health and Happiness. For questions about winter safety, call (402) 362-2621 or email info@fourcorners.ne.gov .
