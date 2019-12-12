YORK — Three families remain yet to be adopted in the 30th annual Adopt A Family program.
The following are their wish lists:
Family #1
A 13-year-old boy would like an Axe body spray set, a Carolina Panthers zip-up hoodie (size medium/large, youth), polo shirts (size medium/large youth) and jeans (size 15, boys/youth).
His 14-year-old sister would like hoodies (size medium/large youth), a coat (size large, blue/turquoise), makeup and accessories, and art supplies.
Their 16-year-old sister would like jeans (size 8, women’s), a grey hoodie (size youth, large), a Bluetooth speaker, and boots with fur (size 8 1/2).
Their mother would like a Dallas Cowboys zip-up hoodie (size large) and house slippers (size large).
Their father would like Nike shoes (size 9).
As a family, they would like a microwave, cookware, pots and pans, board games and movie passes.
Family #13
A 5-year-old girl would like a giant stuffed unicorn, LOL Dolls, clothes (size 7/8, pink or purple), and Frozen boots (size 13).
Her 6-year-old girl would like anything LOL (clothes or dolls), clothes (pants size 10-12, shirts size 14-16, preferably pink), art supplies, Sharpies, paints, and an Elsa piggy bank that you can paint.
Their 11-year-old brother would like Nerf guns and ammo, Yugio cards, athletic pants (size 10-12), and Playstation 4 gift cards.
Their mother would like a stand mixer, Pioneer Woman utensils or kitchenware and sports bras (size 38DD).
Their father would like San Antonio Spurs anything, a gift card for NBA.com store and a winter coat (size XL).
As a family they would like a Pie Face fame, movie passes, zoo passes or community center passes.
Family #14
A 6-year-old girl would like Hatchemal Pixies, a Barbie Fashion Closet, a LOL Surprise Bubbly Surprise doll, and a Barbie.
Her 6-year-old sister would like a baby doll with bath tub, a wagon, Hatchemal and baby doll clothes.
Their 11-year-old brother would like Texas Tech 4th Gen.Amazon eco dot skin, a Nike hoodie (adult size small), a Denver Broncos hoodie (adult size small), and a bucket of baseballs.
Their 13-year-old sister would like a Northface hoodie (women’s, size XS, white), a Big Sky Blue Patagonia crew (women’s, size XS), and Ugg classic short boots (grey, size 8).
Their mother would like a Target gift card.
Their father would like square-toed Ariat boots (size 12) and a Scheels gift card.
As a family, they would like gas cards and tires for their vehicle.
If an individual or organization or business or family or group wants to adopt one of these families, they are asked to contact Cheri or Tammi at the York News-Times.
