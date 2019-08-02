YORK – Sandra Wetzel, 37, of York, has been formally charged with possession of a large amount of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and having no drug tax stamp.
The case against her has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
Wetzel is the co-defendant of Travis Ziegler and David Anderson, both of York, in this particular case.
According to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the court, officers with the York Police Department were on regular patrol in the early morning hours when a routine traffic stop was initiated.
The officers say in the report that Ziegler was driving the vehicle and he had two passengers -- Wetzel and Anderson.
Court documents indicate that the behavior being exhibited by the three were consistent with possible use of methamphetamine according to the opinions of the officers and it was known, officers said, that Ziegler was on probation at the time.
A search of the vehicle was conducted, and according to court documents, officers allegedly found a lid with methamphetamine residue on the floorboard of the passenger side, “a bag with a large quantity of methamphetamine, 10 unused hypodermic needles, one glass pipe with methamphetamine inside, six baggies and $2,240 in cash.”
They also allege they found a digital scale in Wetzel’s purse with “a lot of suspected methamphetamine on it.”
The field weight of the methamphetamine they allegedly discovered was 74 grams.
Wetzel is charged with two Class 1C felonies which carry a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison upon conviction, each, and two Class 4 felonies which carry a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison upon conviction, each.