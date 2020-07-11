Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... YORK COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA... EASTERN FILLMORE COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 130 AM CDT. * AT 102 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR UTICA TO BRADSHAW, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...TRAINED WEATHER SPOTTERS. AT 1255 AM CDT, A 58 MPH WIND GUST WAS REPORTED AT THE YORK AIRPORT. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... YORK, GENEVA, EXETER, FAIRMONT, MCCOOL JUNCTION, MILLIGAN, BRADSHAW, WACO, GRESHAM AND THAYER. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 345 AND 365. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. WIND DAMAGE WITH THESE STORMS WILL OCCUR BEFORE ANY RAIN OR LIGHTNING. DO NOT WAIT FOR THE SOUND OF THUNDER BEFORE TAKING COVER. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH