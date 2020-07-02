YORK – A 26-year-old Lincoln woman is accused of nine felonies related to drugs and guns after a traffic stop in York County.
Linda Sonthixay has been charged with possession of a firearm while committing a felony, a Class 2 felony; possession of money (while committing drug violations), a Class 4 felony; six counts of possession of a controlled substance, each a Class 4 felony; and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a Class 1D felony.
If convicted, she could be facing the possible maximum sentences: 50 years in prison for the Class 2 felony; 3-50 years in prison for the Class 1D felony; and two years in prison for each of the Class 4 felonies.
According to court documents, deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department were conducting stationary enforcement on Highway 34 near Road S when they saw a vehicle without a visible front license place. When the conducted a records check on the rear plate, it showed the vehicle did not have a single license plate exception so a traffic stop was initiated.
Sonthixay was the driver of the vehicle, the deputy says in his report filed with the court. He said further that when conducting a records check of her license, he found she had an active arrest warrant out of Lancaster County, and that her license had been revoked and suspended.
She was arrested for those reasons and an inventory search of the vehicle was conducted.
The deputies, according to court documents, allegedly found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue where the passenger, Emily Francis, had been seated and she was arrested as well.
During the search of the vehicle, deputies allege they found a 9 mm handgun in the center console “which was loaded with a 10-round magazine and had one round in the chamber.” The deputies said the handgun was not visible to them until the search was conducted and neither woman held a valid concealed carry firearm permit in any state.
They said they also found a bag containing “60 green prescription pill tablets” which were identified as Alprazolam.
They allege they also found a bag containing 10 more of the same type of pills; another bag containing several different types of prescription pills including Alprazolam, Acetaminophen with Hydrocodone and a THC infused candy product; a bag containing Clonazepam; a bag containing Buprenorphine Hydrochloride and Naloxone Hydrochloride; a vial containing unmarked tablets and a white powdery substance that was sent to the crime lab for additional testing; two bags containing marijuana; a backpack containing marijuana; a bag containing more Clonazepam; and inside Francis’ purse they allegedly found $1,614 in cash.
The deputies say in their court affidavit they were told by Francis that Sonthixay allegedly gave her the money as they were being pulled over and “she was told it was for bail.”
The case against Sonthixay has been bound over to District Court, as she waived her preliminary hearing in county court, and arraignment proceedings are pending.
