YORK – Hannah Neville, 19, of Columbus has been charged with felony theft in a case where she is accused of stealing money from York County residents while she worked for them.
According to documents filed with York County Court, this case was investigated by Henderson Police Chief Milan Mireau.
The chief says in his report that “the subject worked part-time for the victims and was able to get their account number. Between May 2 and June 28, she purchased items online using their account.”
Chief Mierau also indicated in his report that Neville allegedly admitted to him that she did do this and had the intention of paying it all back.
The affidavit filed with the court does not include the exact amount of loss incurred by the victims, except that it was over $5,000 which makes this a Class 2A felony.
If convicted, Neville could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
The case has been bond over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.