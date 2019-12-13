YORK – Debra Gravert, 45, of York is accused of violating the terms of her probation in a case where she was convicted of a felony drug charge.
She appeared in York County District Court before Judge James Stecker this week.
This case stemmed from an ongoing undercover investigation that was conducted by the Rural Apprehension Program (RAP) over the past few years.
According to court documents, a confidential informant was in contact with Gravert who said she could sell some “Kind Bud.” This was explained to be a marijuana product.
Arrangements were made for the informant to meet Gravert at a local hotel where she worked, on two separate occasions. On both occasions, investigators said they watched, listened to the transactions and made recordings of the conversations.
Investigators said in their affidavit that after the transactions took place, the marijuana was then turned over to RAP.
She was initially charged with two counts. One was dropped as part of a plea agreement.
She was convicted of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony, and was given probation.
Now she is accused of violating the terms of her probation, by allegedly failing to report to probation and not taking part in programming. Judge Stecker read the allegations to Gravert.
“If your probation is revoked, I could sentence you up to 20 years in prison,” Judge Stecker informed her.
During this week’s court proceedings, Gravert admitted to the violations and then asked for more time so she could work further with her attorney. The proceedings were continued.
Her attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel asked for his client to have a bond review, in which her bond could be reduced to $5,000, 10 percent.
“Why should I, when she didn’t comply with testing or appearance?” Judge Stecker asked.
“She has a job and a place to live and soon she will have neither if she isn’t allowed out of jail,” Michel responded.
“Why should I reduce bond when she won’t cooperate?” Judge Stecker asked. “I will set bond at $5,000, 10 percent, but you need to understand you are on probation and you need to comply with probation. If you do bond out, and you fail to appear, that will be a separate charge.”
