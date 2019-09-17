YORK – The York Police Department served a search warrant in York on Friday afternoon, Sept. 13, which resulted in the arrest of a woman who lived there.
According to York Police Chief Ed Tjaden, they executed the warrant at 127 Ash Avenue.
Chief Tjaden said that based on what they found inside the home, Barbara Peach, 46, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
“The search and arrest were completed without incident or injury,” Chief Tjaden said.
If convicted, Peach could be facing a possible maximum of two years in prison to be followed by 12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine, for the felony.
A preliminary hearing in York County Court is pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.