YORK – Sharin R. Wallace, 25, of Kearney, has pleaded no contest in a case involving her posing as one of her relatives after she was caught shoplifting in York.
Her arraignment was held this week in York County District Court.
A woman from Kearney contacted York police after she was arrested in Buffalo County on a York County warrant for failure to pay fines and costs from a shoplifting conviction here. She said she had never shoplifted here, or been convicted of shoplifting here. She also provided proof that she was in fact at her place of employment when the shoplifting situation took place in York County.
She also said she believed the person who had actually done the shoplifting was likely a relative and she identified Wallace as that person.
During the investigation, surveillance video of the actual shoplifting indicated that it was Wallace who did the shoplifting and not the other woman. It was also shown that Wallace presented identification claiming to be the other woman.
The perjury charge stems from the issue of Wallace filling out a financial affidavit for the court, in which she continued to claim the identity of the other woman.
Wallace was initially charged with criminal impersonation, which is a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison upon conviction, and perjury, a Class 3 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison upon conviction.
Per a plea agreement, Wallace pleaded no contest to criminal impersonation, a Class 4 felony, and theft by shoplifting with a value less than $500, which is a Class 2 misdemeanor. The perjury charge was dismissed.
Sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 24. She could be facing up to a possible maximum sentence of two years in jail and 12 months of post release supervision.
