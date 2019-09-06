YORK – A York woman has charged with theft/receiving stolen property with a value of more than $1,500, involving a vehicle found behind a local hotel.
Thearee Adkins, 21, has been formally charged with a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison, if convicted.
Adkins waived her preliminary hearing in county court and the case has been bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
According to court documents, the York Police Department was dispatched to a hotel in York regarding a suspicious vehicle.
The responding officers say in the documents that when they arrived, they found the vehicle unoccupied and stuck in muddy grass behind the establishment.
Inside the vehicle was a shirt with blood on it and a knife.
While investigating, the officers found that the vehicle was stolen in Denver, Colo.
When they reviewed the hotel’s surveillance video, they saw a tall man and a shorter female leave the vehicle. They identified the woman as Adkins, they said, because they had just had contact with her (in an unrelated matter) one hour prior to the call about the abandoned vehicle.
She was arrested and charged.
