YORK – A 25-year-old Kearney woman has been sentenced to probation and jail in a case where she posed as a relative after she was caught shoplifting in York.
Sharin R. Wallace was sentenced on Monday by Judge James Stecker in York County District Court.
This case began when a woman from Kearney contacted York police after she was arrested in Buffalo County on a York County warrant for failure to pay fines and costs from a shoplifting conviction here. She said she had never shoplifted here, or been convicted of shoplifting here. She also provided proof that she was in fact at her place of employment when the shoplifting situation took place in York County.
She also said she believed the person who had actually done the shoplifting was likely a relative and she identified Wallace as that person.
During the investigation, surveillance video of the actual shoplifting indicated that it was Wallace who did the shoplifting and not the other woman. It was also shown that Wallace presented identification claiming to be the other woman.
The perjury charge stems from the issue of Wallace filling out a financial affidavit for the court, in which she continued to claim the identity of the other woman.
Wallace was initially charged with criminal impersonation, which is a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison upon conviction, and perjury, a Class 3 felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison upon conviction.
Per a plea agreement, Wallace pleaded no contest to criminal impersonation, a Class 4 felony, and theft by shoplifting with a value less than $500, which is a Class 2 misdemeanor. The perjury charge was dismissed. Wallace was facing a possible maximum sentence of two years in jail and 12 months of post-release supervision.
On Monday, Wallace (who is currently incarcerated in Hall County for driving under suspension) appeared in court with her attorney, Bruce Stephens.
“Her behavior was reprehensible and she has shown a lack of remorse and a criminal attitude,” said Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis. “She obtained the identification of an innocent person, shoplifted, then presented that person’s identity and assumed that identity in court. She didn’t pay the fines and then that person was arrested. What’s troubling is that she knew (the victim) would get arrested on a warrant and was indifferent to that. This was a very serious offense. She lied to law enforcement and she lied to a judge. Her attitude is awful. The PSI says she shows a poor attitude and poor insight into the severity of her actions. She has expressed no remorse toward the victim, only remorse for being caught. She is a high risk to reoffend and we are asking for a straight sentence.”
Stephens said his client’s past record includes traffic violations, a bad check and obstructing an officer.
“And then we have this offense,” Stephens said.
There were suggestions that Wallace was coerced to commit her offenses by a partner in an “abusive relationship.”
Stephens said probation officers indicated Wallace had been improving her participation in probation.
“She has no record of theft or giving false information. Yes, she did do this crime while on probation but she’s been doing well (since),” Stephens said.
Wallace said this offense did not happen while she was on probation and that she was placed on probation a couple of months after the offense (in another jurisdiction, in an unrelated case).
“I’m considering probation but there will be a mandatory jail time with that,” Judge Stecker said to Wallace, acknowledging that she does currently have employment. “The reason I’m putting you on probation is that you are doing well (on probation). But I agree with Mr. Dennis, what you did was reprehensible and inexcusable. If you fail at probation, I have plans for you to go to the department of corrections.”
She was sentenced to three years of traditional probation which will include 12 two-day stints in the York County Jail. The judge indicated this incarceration schedule will allow her to also keep her job, so she can work during the week and serve her jail time at the end of the week. She was also sentenced to two 30-day stints in jail into the future – those can be waived when the time comes if she is complying with the terms of her probation.
“If you don’t continue to make progress,” Judge Stecker warned, “there will be consequences.”
