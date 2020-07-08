YORK – Victoria S. Hall, 26, of York has been sentenced to five years of probation and also ordered to pay $10,635 in restitution in a case where she was convicted of stealing lottery tickets.
She was sentenced by York County District Judge James Stecker.
Court documents indicate that the case began when York police officers were contacted by the manager of a convenience store in York. The manager told them Hall, who was an employee, had stolen 30 packs of lottery tickets.
Police officers were given video footage from the store which showed Hall taking the lottery tickets out of a safe, activating them and then placing them in a backpack in a back room of the store.
In their affidavit, investigators with the police department said they spoke with Hall and she admitted while being recorded on video that she stole the lottery tickets because she was “low on money and needed cash.”
She was charged with theft by unlawful taking, with a value of more than $5,000. This charge is a Class 2A felony which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
A plea agreement was reached in the matter. The charge was not changed – however, the county attorney’s office agreed to recommend probation if the defendant agreed to pay the more than $10,000 in restitution.
The five-year term of probation also includes three 30-day stints in jail, in the future, which will be able to be waived if Hall is found to be in compliance with the terms of her probation when those dates arrive.
