YORK – A woman who was involved in a car theft has been given time served.
Thearee Adkins, 21, was initially charged with a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison.
According to court documents, the York Police Department was dispatched to a hotel in York regarding a suspicious vehicle.
The responding officers say in the documents that when they arrived, they found the vehicle unoccupied and stuck in muddy grass behind the establishment.
Inside the vehicle was a shirt with blood on it and a knife.
While investigating, the officers found that the vehicle was stolen in Denver, Colo.
When they reviewed the hotel’s surveillance video, they saw a tall man and a shorter female leave the vehicle. They identified the woman as Adkins, they said, because they had just had contact with her (in an unrelated matter) one hour prior to the call about the abandoned vehicle.
She appeared for arraignment this week in York County District Court and it was announced that a plea agreement had been reached. As part of the agreement, the charge was amended to attempted theft by receiving with a value of $1,500-$5,000, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
She pleaded no contest to the amended charge.
During this week’s proceedings, Johnson said Adkins’ co-defendant, Michael Malone, was the person spearheading the crime and “she was determined to be the least culpable of the two. The state finds no criminal history for her. It is my understanding he (Malone) has now absconded. The vehicle was returned to the owner so there is no restitution. She chose the wrong person to get a ride from and ended up in our fair city of York.”
Johnson said she had already served 29 days in the county jail. He also added that the county jail is at full-to-above capacity at this time. He recommended that she receive time already served.
“Under the circumstances, I believe the recommendation is appropriate,” said Judge James Stecker.
She was given 29 days in jail with credit for 29 days already served.
