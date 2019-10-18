YORK – Hannah Neville, 19, of Columbus, pleaded not guilty this week in a case where she is accused of stealing money from York County resident while she worked for them.
According to documents filed with court, it is alleged that “the subject worked part-time for the victims and was able to get their account number. Between May 2 and June 28, she purchased items online using their account.”
It is indicated in court documents that the victims are from the Henderson area.
The affidavit filed with the court also alleges that Neville admitted to investigators that she did do this and had the intention of paying it all back.
The affidavit filed with the court does not include the exact amount of loss incurred by the alleged victims, except that it was over $5,000, which makes this charge a Class 2A felony.
If convicted, Neville could be facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Neville is being represented by the York County Public Defender’s office.
A jury trial has been scheduled for early next year.
