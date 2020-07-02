YORK – A woman was stabbed Wednesday night in York and a man has been arrested for attempted murder.
According to York Police Chief Ed Tjaden, the police department was dispatched to 413 North Beaver Avenue at 7:23 p.m., to investigate a disturbance.
“Upon arrival, offices witnessed assaultive behavior and had contact with a local woman and Mario Reyes, 60, of York,” Chief Tjaden said.
“The victim was transported to medical facilities and received treatment for multiple stab wounds and other wounds,” the chief continued.
He said Reyes was arrested on charges of attempted murder, strangulation and second degree domestic abuse assault.
“The York Police Department would like to thank the Nebraska State Patrol for their assistance in the investigation of this case,” Chief Tjaden said. “Due to the nature of this incident, there will be limited information released at this time.”
