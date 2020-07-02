YORK – A woman was stabbed Wednesday night in York and a man has been arrested for attempted murder.
According to York Police Chief Ed Tjaden, the police department was dispatched to 413 North Beaver Avenue at 7:23 p.m., to investigate a disturbance.
“Upon arrival, officers witnessed assaultive behavior and had contact with a local woman and Mario Reyes, 60, of York,” Chief Tjaden said.
A state patrol spokesperson said the first responding officer “heard screaming from inside the residence. The officer entered the residence and discovered a man appearing to strangle a woman. The officer immediately pulled the man off the woman and saw she had been stabbed multiple times. York rescue units arrived on the scene and quickly began rendering medical aid to the woman.”
“The victim was transported to medical facilities and received treatment for multiple stab wounds and other wounds,” the chief continued.
Scanner traffic Wednesday night indicated that a helicopter was dispatched to York in order to fly the victim to another location for medical care.
The state patrol spokesperson said “the victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries. For her safety, her identity and location are not being disclosed at this time, but she remains hospitalized as of early Thursday afternoon.”
He said Reyes was arrested on charges of attempted murder, strangulation and second degree domestic abuse assault.
“The York Police Department would like to thank the Nebraska State Patrol for their assistance in the investigation of this case,” Chief Tjaden said. “Due to the nature of this incident, there will be limited information released at this time.”
