National Women’s Health Week starts on Mother’s Day, May 10th, and continues through May 16th. In fact, the entire month of May has a focus on women and their health.
This is a reminder for women to take good care of themselves, to make their health a priority, and to build good habits that last a lifetime.
One part of staying healthy is getting needed health screenings when they are due. These include annual wellness checks, mammograms, and colonoscopies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, first call your doctor’s office to see when they are scheduling wellness and preventative health appointments. Also, check with your insurance company to see how often they will pay for you to have these important screening tests.
Your health plan should include things like nutritious eating. This consists of eating fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and low-fat milk and other dairy products. Avoid saturated fats and trans fats. Keep your diet low in salt and added sugars.
Keep moving! Adult women are to get at least 2 hours 30 minutes of moderate physical activity per week. This does not have to be done all at the same time. Even doing a few minutes at a time has health benefits. Getting outside and exercising can help to improve a person’s mental health too. Walking is a great choice of exercise and can be enjoyed with a friend. Be sure to keep at least six feet between you and the other person.
Statistics show that as women age, they fall more often than men. Practice flexibility and strengthening exercises on a regular basis. This habit can improve your balance and help to prevent falls. If practiced over time, Tai Chi is a low-impact way that has many health benefits, including improved balance and increased flexibility.
Your physical and mental health are better when you get enough sleep and keep stress levels low. Adults need at least 7 hours of sleep each night to be at their best the following day. Good mental health includes knowing ways to handle stress.
Avoid taking risks by not smoking, not texting while driving, and wearing your seat belt every time you travel. For help quitting, call the Nebraska Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669). This service gives Nebraska residents free and confidential, 24/7 access to counseling and support.
Take prescribed medications as ordered by your doctor. Work with your health care provider on making a health plan that is best for you.
Your health is a lifelong journey. Contact Four Corners to learn more about quitting tobacco use and other ways to improve your health. Call 877-337-3573. Send email to info@fourcorners.ne.gov.
