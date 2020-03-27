WACO – Weather permitting, work will begin March 30 on Interstate 80 between the Waco and Utica exits, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Werner Construction Inc., of Hastings, has the $6,612,716 contract.
Daytime work will include repair of four bridges east of the Waco interchange. Daytime land closures are anticipated to last until May.
The remainder of the work will be performed at night and early in the morning between the hours of 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. Night work will include concrete pavement repair, asphalt milling and overlay, permanent pavement marking, guardrail replacement and grading.
A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect for the duration of the project.
The anticipated completion is December. Motorists are advised to use caution while driving near the construction zones.
