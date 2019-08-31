YORK – Scott Carrell of Searcy, Ark., will perform a piano recital on the York College campus Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center located at 10th and McKaig, as part of the community’s Yorkfest celebration.
The public is invited to hear Carrell bring the world’s greatest music to life in his recital “The Magic of the Piano” featuring standard classical works and lesser-known pieces from prominent composers, along with ragtime and jazz.
“I’m excited to bring a musician of this caliber to our campus and the York community,” said Dr. Clark Roush, Endowed Chair for the Performing Arts. “We seldom have the opportunity to hear someone with his level of talent and musicianship right here in York.”
A native of Texas, Carrell has performed as a soloist and collaborator all over the United States, Europe and China. He currently serves as a professor of music at Harding University in Searcy, Ark. He received degrees from Southwestern University, the University of Illinois, and a D.M.A. from the University of North Texas. He studied with internationally-known artists Drusilla Huffmaster, Ian Hobson, and Vladimir Viardo, and participated in masterclasses with Abbey Simon, Gail Delente, and Dominique Merlet. The French Piano Institute awarded him a prize for the best performance of a work by Henri Dutilleux at the 1996 FPI Festival in Paris, France.
Cost for the recital is $5 for the public and tickets can be purchased at the door. York College faculty, staff and students are free. For more information, contact Dr. Clark Roush at 403-363-5610 or croush@york.edu.
Dr. Carroll’s appearance is generously supported in part by an award from Mid-America Arts Alliance, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the state agencies of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Additional funding is provided by York State Bank.