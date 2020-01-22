YORK – The Wy-Ad company was given this year’s Outstanding Small Business Award during the annual York Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet held Tuesday night.
The Outstanding Small Business Award is given to a business with at least 4-8 employees, based on length of time in business.
Wy-Ad was started in 1973 by Roger Wyatt and Lee Adams.
At that time, the main work of the company was in the area of underground utilities, sewer mains, water mains, gas mains and general excavation.
In the early 1980s, Wyatt bought out Adams and Wyatt was the sole owner until his death in 1993.
In 1986, when he wasn’t farming, Karl Heine started helping Wyatt. Heine remembers some of the first jobs he was involved with, including putting in underground fuel tanks. Heine said that at that time, “the state had new laws coming down about the chance of tanks leaking product. About every service station in Nebraska had to either remove or replace their old tanks with new or remove and quit selling fuel. Most of the time was spent putting in sewer and water mains in Stromsburg. My job, being 22 years old, was in the trench, grading ditch and installing pipe. I worked with Bill Williamsen most of the time. Bill shared many skills with me – without him, business would have been much harder.”
January, 1994, was the start of the new ownership of Wy-Ad. Roy Heine, Bill Williamsen and Heine took over the company. In 1997, Williamsen and Karl Heine bought out Roy Heine. And in 2005, Karl and Nancy Heine bought out Williamsen. The Heines have been the sole owners since.
“The work starts at 7 a.m., at 19th and Division Avenue,” Heine said. “The work ranges from hauling rock and dirt equipment to site preps and general excavation. We don’t do as much underground work as we used to, but we still have the trench boxes if we need them.
“Without the help of all the employees who have been with us through the years, none of this is possible,” Heine said. “And to all the customers who have stayed with us through the years, they are the ones who make this all possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.