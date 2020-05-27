WAYNE – Bridget Yamber of Waco has been accepted into the nursing program for the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) at Wayne State College.
She is the daughter of Mike and Dana Yamber.
She participates in band, color guard, quiz bowl, student council and theatre.
A shortage of rural health practitioners in Nebraska prompted the educational institutions to implement the RHOP program in 1989.
Wayne State College, a leading, public four-year college in northeast Nebraska, is a proud member of the Nebraska State College System.
