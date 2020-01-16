YORK -- The York College Concert Choir started off 2020 on a high note – and then some – as they shared their talent and skill for the annual Winter Tour.
Several stops in Colorado, and additional performances in Kansas and Nebraska, had the 60-and-then-some members of the choir singing their hearts out. The Concert Choir then brought their gift of music back to York for a special winter concert for York College’s home base. Vocal Music Education senior Tommy Eckhart led the Concert Choir as student conductor in one of groups concert selections. Preparations for the annual tour begin months ahead of the performances.
The Concert Choir – the college’s top-notch performing ensemble -- is chosen by audition, and members must meet a minimum GPA. The group is comprised of all grade levels and a wide variety of majors. Despite some of their background differences, he rigorous rehearsal schedule and love of music bring the choir members together as a family -- plus their travel time logging about 3,000-4,000 miles per year. In addition to domestic performances, the choir has performed in locations as far as Canada and Japan representing York College – and have represented well.
The York College Concert Choir has been selected to perform four times for the Nebraska Music Educators Association state music conference, and three times with the Omaha Symphony Chamber Orchestra. The Choir has also made several appearances for the Nebraska Choral Directors Association on the stage of the Lied Center in Lincoln.
The choir is led by Dr. Clark Roush, currently in his 34th year as York College Concert Choir conductor. Besides his work a Concert Choir director, he actively takes on professional performance and leadership roles across the country. Roush is slated to conduct in Carnegie Hall Summer 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.