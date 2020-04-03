YORK – The York County Development Corporation is currently conducting a survey of local businesses regarding their financial, staffing and other needs during this difficult time.
All business owners/managers are asked to fill out the online survey.
“Numbers are critically important to tell the collective story of the COVID-19 virus impact on our business community locally,” the YCDC says in its survey introduction. “Right now, everyone is acting on assumptions. Our numbers help detail the reality for decision-makers.
“As a business executive, we would very much appreciate your input. It will take about 12 minutes to complete the survey. Your responses are absolutely confidential. Responses will only be reported in aggregate.
“The aggregate results of this survey will be used to inform local and state elected officials, government agencies, and others of the economic and human impact of the COVID-19 virus in York County. This survey is part of a national effort by local economic development organizations and chambers of commerce. It will be conducted several times as things are changing quickly.”
At the end of the survey, businesses have the opportunity to request assistance – if they do so, YCDC staff will contact them personally.
The survey asks if the business is open and if so, at what operating level. It also asks the business to gauge at what level they are operating remotely. If the business is closed, they are asked if it was a forced or voluntary closure – and on what date that decision was made.
Businesses are asked what percentage of supplies and services they are currently able to receive, as well as at what percentage of goods and services they are able to ship and deliver.
Businesses are asked how many people they employ and details about changes since this situation began. They are asked about workforce morale and what businesses worry about most when it comes to their employees.
There is a section of the survey dedicated to finances, regarding decreases/increases in revenue. They are also asked how many weeks of slow down and shut down the business could survive. They are also asked if they have contacted banks about bridge loans and other financing.
There is also a section dedicated to “the future, looking forward.” They are asked about their top three concerns such as decreased consumer confidence/spending; financial impact on operations; a global recession; lower productivity; supply chain disruptions; workforce reduction; and employee stress. Businesses are also asked about whether they expect permanent reductions in their workforce.
Businesses are asked if they are interested in SBA economic injury disaster loans if or when they become available.
Businesses are asked to go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YorkCountyCOVID19 to complete the survey.
