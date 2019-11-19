YORK –The York County Development Corporation (YCDC) announced Monday the availability of a 360-degree virtual reality (VR) tour that provides prospective businesses and site selection consultants with a full-immersion experience of the York region from anywhere in the world.
The PlaceVR tour, created by Golden Shovel Agency, highlights a 34-acre site for sale as well as educational opportunities in York and the region’s high quality of life.
“This virtual reality video complements other marketing efforts we’re doing for this industrial site and the county,” said Lisa Hurley, YCDC executive director. “Being a rural community, it is critical to utilize tools that will allow us to stand out and catch the attention of those looking for a site. We’re very excited to see the video being released.”
PlaceVR tours allow viewers to experience different aspects of a community from anywhere in the world. The technology can be viewed easily through a headset, mobile device or a computer. In the competitive world of economic development, this technology brings the community to consultants and business owners--eliminating the time and cost associated with travel.
“Working with Lisa (Hurley) and York County Development Corporation has been such a pleasure. She continues to tread new ground on what’s possible utilizing virtual reality for economic development and this new video is a testament to that,” said Aaron Brossoit, chief executive officer of Golden Shovel Agency. “The virtual spec buildings that spring to life in the video are the most complex we’ve integrated and it presents prospects with a vision for the site combined with the feeling of being there. That feeling of presence is the magic behind virtual reality.”
PlaceVR technology creates a dramatic and immersive experience for viewers, virtually transporting them to a destination, Hurley explained. “This is changing the economic development landscape by allowing site selectors and business owners to experience first-hand the benefits of locations around the globe without having to dedicate time and resources to long-distance travel. Place VR tours capture interest quickly, showcase community assets and draw attention to regions that are truly innovative.”
To view the Place VR tour of the available site and other benefits York County provides businesses and residents, visit https://www.yorkdevco.com/site-selectors/sites.
