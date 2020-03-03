YORK – Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation, has been awarded re-certification by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).
Hurley first achieved the Certified Economic Developer designation in 2013.
CEcD recertification, required every three years, was awarded to Hurley who met requirements for continuing education and service to the profession. With 14 years of economic development experience, Hurley has been with YCDC for nearly seven years. During her leadership, the county has had a number of business expansions, retentions and new businesses, startups, talent initiatives, and housing development.
The designation of Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) is a “highly recognized national recognition that denotes a mastery of principal skills in economic development, professional attainment, and a commitment to professional growth. Hurley first earned certification by passing a rigorous three-part, two-day examination, testing her knowledge, proficiency and judgment in the key areas of economic development,” according to a press release.
“As highly skilled economic development practitioners, Hurley and over 1,000 other Certified Economic Developers work with public officials, business leaders and community members to create and retain high-quality jobs, establish economic vibrancy, and improve quality of life for the people they serve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.