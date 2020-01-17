YORK – George P. Scott, III, 64, of Hardy, has been sent to the Nebraska Department of Corrections for one year upon a conviction of possessing methamphetamine.
He was sentenced this week in York County District Court by Judge James Stecker.
According to court documents, the case began when the York Police Department conducted a routine traffic stop of the vehicle being driven by Scott.
The officer said upon making contact with Scott, he could smell marijuana. During a subsequent probable cause search, officers found 3.5 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle and on his person. They also found two stiletto knives with blades over 3.5 inches long in the vehicle.
Initially, Scott was charged with possession of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison; possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of four years in prison; and no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison.
Due to a plea agreement, all charges were dismissed with the exception of Count 2 – possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. Scott took the plea agreement and pleaded no contest to that specific count.
He was facing the possibility of four years in prison.
“With regard to Mr. Scott, his pre-sentence details an extensive criminal history, his first arrest was in 1983,” said York County Attorney John Lyons. “His longest stint without a crime was when he was incarcerated. The state is asking for a straight sentence in this case, with a minimum of a year to be served with the department of corrections.”
“He is currently on disability after a spider bite in his hand which left his hand paralyzed,” O’Neill told the court. “He has struggled with drug use for a long time and in the last few years he started struggling with health issues. He hasn’t had any alcohol and hasn’t used methamphetamine since his arrest in 2019. He understands that his record makes it difficult to place him on probation – we are asking for 60 days in jail with credit for 26 days already served.”
“I’m sorry, I take responsibility,” Scott told the court. “I quit meth, I want to get my health back.”
“You have convictions involving methamphetamine over the years and a lengthy criminal record that includes a prison sentence,” Judge Stecker said to Scott. “The pre-sentence indicates that you do not want probation and the court doesn’t believe that probation would be appropriate as the court believes you would continue to engage in criminal conduct.”
Scott was given credit for 26 days already served.
