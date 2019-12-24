YORK – Lawrence B. Garner, 60, of Friend was sentenced to 10-16 years in prison on Monday, in a case involving drugs, credit card fraud and assault on an officer.
He was sentenced in York County District Court on Monday by Judge James Stecker.
According to court documents, the York Police Department was dispatched to a business location at the York interchange on the report of a man trying to pass checks with the same numbers that appeared to be fraudulent and it was believed the checks were bad.
When officers arrived, the man (Garner) fled the scene. He was apprehended after resisting arrest and taken to jail.
On his person, jail officials said they found prescription pills and a pipe with methamphetamine residue.
In the vehicle, the police said they found a bag of marijuana, numerous checks from two separate businesses, a pipe with marijuana, a wallet containing identification belonging to other individuals, credit and debit cards belonging to other people, two pipes with residue of methamphetamine, a digital scale and another prescription medication.
Garner was initially charged with criminal possession (of more than four) financial transaction devices, a Class 2A felony; possession with the intent to distribute an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; second degree forgery, a Class 2 misdemeanor; assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony; obstruction of a police officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and the prosecution is seeking a habitual criminal enhancement.
As part of a plea agreement, those charges were amended to: criminal possession of four-plus financial transaction devices, a Class 2A felony; third degree assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony; obstructing a peace officer, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Garner pleaded no contest to the remaining charges.
On Monday, Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis told the court that probation was recommending a straight sentence as was the prosecution.
“His first felony was in 1978, he has committed crimes over the course of five different decades,” Dennis told Judge Stecker. “He has been committing crimes for over 40 years. He toots his own horn for going to counselling but then look at his behavior. There is one quote I’d like to visit (from the pre-sentence report) which says, “This is someone who is supportive of crime, has a criminal mindset, targets his victim and blames his behavior on other circumstances.”
“It is true he has a long criminal history,” said Garner’s attorney, York County Public Defender David Michel. “He needs treatment.”
“I’d like to apologize to the officers for my actions. What I did was inexcusable,” Garner said to Judge Stecker. “I’d like to apologize to the court, it shouldn’t have happened. I took on a big task when I was released from the South Dakota state penitentiary – the second day out I went to treatment and realized drugs and alcohol were only part of the problem with me. There is still a lot to fix. I’m motivated and will do whatever it takes to fix me. I want to live in a positive way. I can do this, I will do this.”
“You are 60 years old, you have no employment,” Judge Stecker said to Garner. “Your criminal record includes burglary, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, another forgery, another possession of a controlled substance, another forgery, robbery. And you have outstanding warrants in three counties in Nebraska and in South Dakota. And you had a forgery conviction in Platte County last spring. I can’t ignore the fact that you have had six separate prison sentences in four different states. Incarceration is necessary to protect the public.”
For the Class 2A felony, Garner was sentenced to a term of 10-15 years in prison. For third degree assault of an officer, he was sentenced to one year of incarceration to be served consecutively to the first sentence. The six-month sentences for the remaining two counts will be served concurrently with the others.
