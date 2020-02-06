YORK – A 63-year-old man who was found in possession of heroin at Fuel Mart in Henderson has been ordered to three years of traditional probation.
Paul W. Crosby was sentenced Tuesday by Judge James Stecker in York County District Court.
As explained earlier during factual basis proceedings by Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis, this case began on Nov. 1, 2019.
“At around 4 a.m., troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted to a vehicle all over the road on Interstate 80,” Dennis said during those court proceedings. “They were able to locate the vehicle at Fuel Mart, at the Henderson interchange.
“Mr. Crosby was the driver of that vehicle and when they made contact they found that he had a suspended license. He also appeared to be severely impaired. It was also discovered that there was a warrant for the arrest of his passenger. During a subsequent probable cause search, they found heroin in Crosby’s vehicle and he was arrested.”
Crosby later pleaded guilty to possession of heroin, which is a Class 4 felony.
He was facing the possibility of a maximum of two years in prison, 9-12 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.
Those sentencing options could still be brought back to the table in the future, if he is not compliant with the terms of his probation.
