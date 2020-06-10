The June 8 session of the York Public Schools Board of Education covered a wide variety of topics, but the running theme seemed to be about dollar signs.
Good news for YPS’s early childhood education program came in at the amount of $155,000. The Early Childhood Education grant – originally quoted at $130,000 – was officially awarded to the school, and opened the door to funding both a preschool teacher and a much-needed teacher for a fifth section of kindergarten without extra expense out of YPS’s pocket. York Public School Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew reported that for at this point in the year, kindergarten enrollment is robust. The situation was originally set to be remedied by shifting a position, without adding another. Because of the awarded grant, the school is able to add a position. “Everything just kind of fell into place,” said Kris Friesen, York Elementary School Principal.
There was also good news – while not considering the circumstances – for the May 2020 expense report. The novel coronavirus has had a big impact on the district’s budget. Bartholomew said not having to hire substitute teachers, which usually impacts expenses more during the second semester, was a factor. He said savings on transportation came into play as well. “Expenses were down considerably with everything going on – it’s the least amount we’ve spent in three years,” he said. “Compared to a year ago we’re down about $100,000 in expenses.”
Also considering the coronavirus, activity passes will cost the same as the previous year. “It seems silly to change,” said board member Amie Kopcho.
School meal costs will increase five cents, and substitute teacher pay also saw an increase. Bartholomew and several board members cited the challenge of finding substitute teachers as reason for the increase, made in order to be competitive among other schools.
Later on the docket was Bartholomew’s report on York Public Schools Return to School Blueprint, which has been requiring a great deal of collaboration between a number of committees. “As we get closer we do want to have an extended task force,” Bartholomew said. Kopcho thanked the committees for their contributions to the still-in-the-works plan. “It’s a lot of work to keep kids safe and get them back to school.”
Besides the work of Yorkites, administrators across Educational Service Unit 6 have gleaned ideas from one another. “There are a lot of good ideas coming from a lot of different places,” Bartholomew said.
The Return to School Blueprint is still in a working stage, and not finalized. Watch the York News Times for updates.
