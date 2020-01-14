YORK — Would you eat a worm a day for 15 days if $50 was on the line?
That is the challenge taken on by Billy, the protagonist in York Elementary School’s 2020 One School, One Book selection: “How to Eat Fried Worms” by Thomas Rockwell. Students at YES are getting to read the children’s modern classic together.
“How to Eat Fried Worms” was hand-picked just for YES students. One School, One Book reads are made from a list that has been compiled for the next few years – one book per year. “That list was accumulated based on appropriateness for our elementary audience, not using ones that are used in classrooms -- for example the third grade uses Charlotte’s Web each spring,” YES K-5 media teacher and One School, One Book organizer Elizabeth Kavan said. Themes are also considered, with topics relevant to elementary school students chosen. “How to Eat Fried Worms” explores themes like friendship and determination.
Families read an assigned section each day. For example, day one’s reading consists of pages 1-19. The same assignment is then read aloud in class the next school day.
“The classroom read aloud reinforces what families are to be reading at home. We know that for some children this will be the only time they hear the pages,” Kavan said.
“Hearing the pages” is important, states a review in the publication Archives of Disease in Childhood. “Reading aloud to young children, particularly in an engaging manner, promotes emerging literacy and language development.” The publication states that at-home read-alouds can also positively affect parent-child relationships.
A copy of One School, One Book selections goes to each YES students’ family to make sure every student has a chance to read the book. “In six years One School, One Book program has put over 3,000 books in the hands of our students and staff,” Kavan said.
Reading aloud is an important facet of One School, One Book; studies have shown a correlation between reading aloud and learning. The Center for Teaching states that active listening skills developed from reading aloud can make the difference between simply collecting information and gaining knowledge. The listening skills forged by reading aloud are somewhat neglected “in our fast-paced, digitally accessible, media-saturated, action-oriented culture,” the Center for Teaching says.
The much-loved read-along tradition started the first year Kavan joined the YES family, who developed the program while working closely with YES Principal Kris Friesen.
Special school-wide activities make One School, One Book go beyond the pages of “How to Eat Fried Worms.” “Every Friday in January we will have pep rallies where we will have games and trivia related to the book. The kids love when the school staff get involved playing the games,” Kavan said. The school will celebrate the read completion with a One School, One Book celebration day – which includes a special movie and plenty of fun.
“[Friesen] supports my ideas of making the program a memorable one for our students -- including this year eating things that may not be fun for her to eat,” Kavan said. “But the kids will love it!”
Friesen said kids aren’t the only members of the YES family who enjoy the One School, One Book. “I love this program and am so proud of the work that Liz has done over the past six years to make it a highlight every year for our YES family.”
