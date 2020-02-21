YORK — After a successful performance at the regional competition in Lexington, the York High School Academic Decathlon team is headed for State.
This appearance is YHS’s first in over 40 years.
Academic Decathlon requires a great deal of versatility from its competitors, covering math, literature, music, science, art, and economics. Points earned in these categories are added up to calculate a team score. At state the challenge is amplified, adding three more challenges are added to the docket: speech, interview and essay. “The first year the topics were pretty tough for freshmen,” said YHS Academic Decathlon sponsor Matt Stuhr.
The team members have a variety of backgrounds and specialties, yet are versatile. “As far as how students join, it is a combination of those that choose to join on their own and a little recruitment from the coach,” Stuhr said. “I tend to let a combination of seniority and performances on practice exams determine which students will represent our school at regionals if we have too many students for the spots available.”
Academic Decathlon team members get up early for practice before school at least two days a wekk, and also spend some of their lunch hours studying provided packets of material – some so full of information they measure a few inches thick. “They’ve done what they’re supposed to do; they know time is at a premium,” Stuhr said.
While there is a lot of individual preparation, at its core Academic Decathlon is a cohesive group.
“From the outside looking in, it looks like an individual competition,” Stuhr said. “It is way more of a team effort.”
The bond between teammates goes beyond group practices and being grilled during competition. There is a lot of “quality time” spent together from playing cards to bonding on trips to events. “This is the first year I’ve ever done this,” said team member Hunter Folts. “It felt like a team-family in Academic Decathlon.”
The Academic Decathlon – a.k.a. Aca Deca – Nebraska State Competition is scheduled for February 21-22 in Omaha.
