YORK — York High School Band members – including director Curtis Forsch – have spent much of the summer eagerly anticipating practice.
Practice usually starts in June, soon after school has been dismissed for the summer. However, this year bands across Nebraska – including YHS’s -- missed out on months of practice because of COVID-19 health measures. “As it was getting closer to July I started getting calls from kids wondering when we were going to start practice,” Forsch said.
For the first time in months, the band’s percussion section practiced on the lawn near YHS, keeping in the shade as much as possible. As YHS’s “Pandemic Percussion Practice” (as Forsch coined it) commenced, temperatures pushed above 90 degrees Fahrenheit – even into the evening as the students played. Usually the band practices indoors because of just that.
Coronavirus guidance requires drill and field formations maintain a spacing of about 5 ½ feet or more between each participant, making not only practicing indoors near-impossible, but can also change the sound of the band. Forsch said that it is usually recommended for marching bands to have formations with no more than six steps apart. “When you start getting further apart they can’t hear each other – more so for the instrumentalists,” Forsch explained. “When they don’t hear each other they aren’t as confident when they play.”
Participants are also restricted from sharing equipment – such as sheet music and drumsticks.
The guidance resulted from collaboration among area health departments, Nebraska Department of Education, Nebraska Music Education Association, Nebraska State Bandmasters Association and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Forsch and his band crew are proceeding with competition and performance registrations, in hopes the shows will go on. “We have filled out all of the applications and forms, so we’re signed up for them. We’re ready to go if we can,” Forsch said. “We’re all just being hopeful; otherwise it will be frustrating for the kids. Hopefully we’ll get our chances to perform.”
Regulations will be revisited as fall approaches. Revisions – if any – will be based on the status of the pandemic and any information gleaned from studies and research.
Following the recommendations and directed health measures is important, Forsch said, and the YHS band will do their best to play together safely. “We want to be able to get back together when fall comes,” Forsch said. “Whatever we have to do to play together.”
“The joy of it all is being able to perform.”
