YORK — Five York High School Band ensembles will perform at the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda to help celebrate Music Education Week.
The groups were selected by recorded audition. The YHS band program’s Flute Ensemble, Jazz Quartet, Saxophone Ensemble, Brass Ensemble and Percussion Ensemble all received the honor. “Over the years they like to have a variety of performance groups from different sized schools to be represented,” said Curtis Forsch, York Public School Band Director. “A panel of [Nebraska Music Education Association] officers listens to all of the submitted audition recordings and makes the selection.”
According to the NMEA website, the goal was to showcase a variety of ensembles, for example where the group comes from or the size of the school. Overall selection was based on instrumental and vocal ensembles, grade levels, school sizes and location within Nebraska. The association encouraged smaller ensembles to apply, due to the acoustics of the historic building.
Forsch said small groups within the YHS band help create a core for the group. “I think that performing in small ensembles always strengthens a band program. The students had to put in a lot of extra work using their own student leaders to prepare the music.”
In addition to the YHS ensembles, other school choirs and instrumental groups will perform over the course of the Music Education Week celebration. Different groups will perform over the noon hour February 24 – 27 in the Capitol’s second floor rotunda. The YHS ensembles are scheduled to perform noon - 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25. Anyone is welcome attend the performances, and there is no admission fee.
Forsch said he and his students are excited to show off YHS’s music program, and encourages the public to attend the performance. “We are all very proud to represent York High School and our band program at the state level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.