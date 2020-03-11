YORK — The York High School Band received an “Academic Achievement Award” at the Nebraska State Bandmasters’ Association (NSBA) Convention Awards Banquet.
York Public Schools Band Director Curtis Forsch is pictured with the award, which is given only to Nebraska bands whose members’ total cumulative grade point average is 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. This year, a total of thirty-three Nebraska bands received the honor.
“The York Band members are proud to be recognized for their academic achievement in the classroom as well as their musicianship,” Forsch said.
Forsch also hosted the NSBA Convention luncheon, as he completed his term as Nebraska State Bandmasters’ Association Middle Level Representative.
