YORK—York High School’s Class of 2020 was honored in twilight.
The national “Be the Light” campaign started at 8:20 p.m. (2020 military time). In York, the East Hill Stadium lights were on full blast starting at this time for 20 minutes and 20 seconds. Held in conjunction with York Cruise Night, passers-by were encouraged to honk their horns or give a shout to show support and congratulate the senior class.
Several schools across Nebraska have been in on “Be the Light,” including Grand Island Northwest High School and Alma Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.