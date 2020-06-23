YHS graduation plans finalized: Prepare for a hot one

As York High School Class of 2020 graduation approaches, more details are coming out.
Following the loosening of directed health measures, the main change to the ceremony is the increase of eight family members per graduate (before the DHM changes, the limit was six).
The ceremony is still slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27 at Levitt Stadium in York. Two rain date options are scheduled: Sunday June 28 at Levitt Stadium; or, should the weather not cooperate Sunday, the ceremony will be held in the York City Auditorium. Having the ceremony at the auditorium will require whittling down graduates’ guests to four adults per family.
As of press time, the National Weather Service predicted Saturday to be mostly sunny with a high of 88 degrees Fahrenheit. The NWS states a 20% chance of precipitation. Sunday looks much the same, with a forecasted high of 90 degrees Fahrenheit, mostly sunny and a 20% chance of precipitation.
With those forecasts in mind, York High School Principal Jason Heitz said he is encouraging both graduating seniors and their guests to prepare for a hot ceremony – seniors, in particular, as they will be seated in Levitt Stadium’s bleachers. “I have told the seniors that they may dress somewhat casual,” Heitz said. “I suggest nice shorts and a nice shirt. They will also be allowed to wear appropriate sunglasses if they wish.”
Heitz said family-spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, water bottles and/or hand-held umbrellas. Tents are prohibited. Each senior’s group must remain on the field in a designated, mapped-out area in order to maintain social distancing between groups. Stadium seating will be unavailable. Parking lots will be available for both seniors and guests in the parking lots north and east of the library on York College campus, as well as south of Levitt Stadium.
The gates into Levitt will be open to graduating seniors’ guests at noon. There will be four gates assigned according to last name. Ticketholders will undergo health screenings upon arrival, and enter in said gates.
Graduating seniors must meet north of the bleachers -- across 8th Street -- in the grass on York College campus by 12:45 p.m. Formal photos will be taken before seniors enter through the tunnel doors at the beginning of the ceremony.
Following the ceremony, there will be an organized dismissal, again through gates assigned according to last name.
