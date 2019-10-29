YORK — This season York High School’s One-Act team is taking on the infamous story of Jack the Ripper – as interpreted by their own coach, Becky Stahr.
This is not the only production Stahr has written herself, using a pen name. She said her students know when a play was her own composition.
Stahr said she spent her summer writing “The Forgotten,” inspired by her senior cast and crew members. Before the students’ summer break, Stahr meets with the incoming seniors to get a feel of what they want their season to look like.
“The senior class wanted blood; they wanted terror,” she said.
And blood and terror they received.
The identity of Jack the Ripper has been debated and discussed since the crimes occurred beginning 1888. The brutal serial killer terrorized the slums of London’s East End, targeting prostitutes. “The Forgotten” focuses on the grisly murders that occurred August 31 - November 9, 1888.
Through extensive research, Stahr meticulously recreated the horrors of East End slums. “Every one of those characters was a real-life person,” she said. “I love history and researching.” Students were able to research their characters, she added, from clothing to mannerisms.
A public performance of the one-act team’s production is Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. “The students are 100% invested into this,” Stahr said. The production contains a mature subject matter, strobe lighting and simulated weapons.
