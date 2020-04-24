YORK — York High School has decided to forge ahead with selecting 2020 YHS Prom Royalty, even though prom -- the high school rite of passage -- itself has been postponed indefinitely.
Faculty and administrators discussed the possibilities, and it was decided to move forward.
“As we got to talking, we decided they still earned the recognition,” said YHS Principal Jason Heitz.
Prom royalty selections are made after multiple rounds of student and teacher voting. The royalty will be announced soon on social media, according to Heitz.
Candidates for 2020 YHS Prom Queen are:
Natalia Dick is the daughter of Candace Berens: During her time at YHS she has participated in show choir, Chamber Singers, band, jazz band, Young Women of Excellence leadership group, mock trial, quiz bowl, FCA, HOPE Squad, National Honor Society, Competitive Leadership Council, volleyball, basketball and track. She plans to attend Hastings College to major in psychology and minor in political science. She will also continue her basketball career.
Andrea Saxer is the daughter of Rich and Jody Saxer. While at YHS, she has participated in One-Act, speech, HOPE Squad, YWE (Young Women in Excellence), National Honor Society, quiz bowl, Dukes and Duchesses (show choir), volleyball, tennis and track. Following high school she plans to attend UNK next year and major in pre-nursing. She has been selected as a Kearney Health Opportunities Program (KHOP) alternate.
Abbey Seevers is the daughter of Phil and Danyel Seevers. She has been active in softball, basketball, track, tennis, soccer, FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society. She plans to attend College of Saint Mary to eventually earn a doctorate degree in occupational therapy.
Lillian Holthus is the daughter of Amy Holthus and the late Kendell Holthus. During her time at YHS she has participated in golf, Dukettes, tennis, National Honors Society/ACES, FFA, FCA, student council, Circle of Friends, HOPE Squad, Skills USA, FBLA and Dukes and Duchesses. She plans to attend Kansas State University, where she will major in Kinesiology/Pre-Occupational Therapy.
Bailey Robinson is the daughter of Dan and Leslie Robinson. While at YHS, she has participated in softball, basketball, soccer, FFA, YWE, National Honor Society, Academic Decathlon, Skills USA, quiz bowl and State Fair contests. Following her time at YHS, she plans to attend UNL, studying agribusiness.
Candidates for 2020 YHS Prom King are:
Riley Nigh is the son of Aaron and Angie Berthold. At YHS he has been active in one act, tennis, speech, golf, ACES, FFA, FCA, Academic Decathlon and Hope Squad. His future plans are to attend UNL to obtain a degree in engineering or secondary education (science).
Anthonie Gomez is the son of Enio and Glenda Gomez. During his time at YHS he has been involved in cross country, jazz band, Dukes and Duchesses, ACES, FFA, FBLA, one act, mock trial, speech, SkillsUSA, quiz bowl, art club, FCA and Academic Decathlon. He plans to attend Yale University and major in cognitive science.
Reed Malleck is the son of Dan and Kay Malleck. While at YHS he has participated in golf, basketball, student council (class president), FFA, FCA, Competitive Leadership Council, National Honors Society (ACES) and Circle of Friends. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he will major in business-finance and continue his golf career.
Tom Erwin is the son of Joe and Sara Erwin. At YHS, he has participated in football, basketball, wrestling, soccer, track, FCA, FFA and ACES. He plans to further his education at the University of Wyoming to study pre-dentistry and play football.
Ty Schneider is the son of Jim Schneider and Penny Jacobsen. While at YHS he has participated in FCA, band, FFA, ACES, tennis and golf. Following high school, he plans to attend South Dakota State to study agricultural engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.