YORK—The York High School Speech Team had their season cut short, but there was no shortage of success.
One of the highlights was the team winning the Central Conference Championship – hosted by York Public Schools. “These kids had to really dig deep to pull off this big win,” said head coach Becky Stahr. “I could not be more proud of this team. It took every single individual on this team to make this happen -- what a battle!”
The season-long battle ended early, as Nebraska school activities for the remainder of the school year were cancelled because of the coronavirus. “It is an absolute tragedy that this group was not able to finish their season,” Stahr lamented. “We did not start out strong in January, but this team knew what they needed to do to get stronger and that’s what they pushed for each week.”
“This team only got better each week and they were ready to conquer their district and state contest,” Stahr said. Had the YHS team won the 2019-2020 Nebraska State Championship, it would have been their fifth consecutive state title.
“It will forever be the year of ‘what if,’ but they will always be winners in my heart,” Stahr said. “I am very proud of their achievements and work ethic.”
Also coaching the team were Rachel Fox, Patti Vincent, and Avie Veldkamp.
