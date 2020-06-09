YORK — For the first time in recent memory, two York High School students have been awarded one of the most prestigious honors available for incoming first-year college students: National Merit Scholar.
Recent YHS graduates Alyssa Gilliland and Lindsey Stuckey received the honor.
The National Merit Scholarship Program is a nationwide academic competition for recognition and scholarships. Gilliland and Stuckey began the lengthy, rigorous application process October of their junior year. “It was a long wait,” Gilliland said. “It was not until second semester of this year that we found out we were finalists.”
Initially, Preliminary SAT (PSAT) scores narrow the candidate pool, screening potential 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program applicants. “When we first received our scores, we had a pretty good idea that we would be in the running, although the baseline score to be considered changes from year to year,” Stuckey explained.
Potential Merit Scholars must also submit a detailed scholarship application with information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. An outstanding academic record throughout high school, and endorsement by a high school official, an essay, and SAT or ACT scores confirming the student’s earlier performance on the PSAT are also considered.
“There is a great deal of work involved in becoming a National Merit Scholarship Recipient,” Gilliland said.
The spoils of applicants’ hard work totals $31 million distributed among 7,600 students out of a pool of 50,000 high-scoring finalists. “When I got a letter that I was a semifinalist, and then that I was a finalist, I knew that it was an outstanding opportunity for scholarships,” Stuckey said.
Stuckey will utilize her scholarship at Wayne State College; she has enrolled in the eight-year Rural Health Opportunities Program for pre-dentistry. “I will attend Wayne for four years then UNMC Dental College for four years,” Stuckey said. “Because this program guarantees acceptance into dental school, which is extremely competitive, it is an amazing opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”
Gilliland is headed out of state, matriculating at Oklahoma State University, where she will major in Global Studies. “Oklahoma State put together a fantastic scholarship package that basically covers the entire cost of attendance; in awarding scholarships based on academic merit, they are truly seeking the best and the brightest,” Gilliland said.
National Merit Scholarship winners are selected without consideration of college choice, family financial circumstances or major and career plans. The award is solely based on an applicant’s abilities, skills and accomplishments.
