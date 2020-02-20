YORK — York High School seniors Lindsey Stuckey and Alyssa Gilliland are one step closer to joining the high ranks of National Merit Scholars.
The candidates were notified this month of their National Merit Scholar Finalist status; the next phase being named National Merit Scholar winners. The National Merit Scholarship Program is a nationwide academic competition for recognition and scholarships. This is the first year two York High School students have reached finalist status in the same academic year.
“Having two finalists this year is a testament to the academic excellence of this year’s senior class,” Gilliland said.
Stuckey and Gilliland are in the running to become National Merit Scholars because of their exemplary performances on the 2018 Preliminary SAT (PSAT) during their junior year. The standardized test screens potential 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program applicants. National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) selects which students will receive 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million.
“As a junior I didn’t understand what a big deal it was,” Stuckey said.
Approximately 15,000 students of 50,000 of the nation’s high scorers move on to be finalists. To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application providing information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. An outstanding academic record throughout high school, and endorsement by a high school official, an essay, and SAT or ACT scores confirming the student’s earlier performance on the PSAT are also considered.
Winners are selected without consideration of college choice, family financial circumstances or major and career plans. The award is solely based on an applicant’s abilities, skills and accomplishments.
According to a news release from NMSC, National Merit Scholarship winners of 2020 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.
