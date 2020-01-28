Tiny trout have made their home in York High School science teacher Josh Miller’s room, courtesy of Nebraska Trout Unlimited and the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
Trout in the Classroom is in its second year at YHS.
The program in began in 2013 with two schools, and has blossomed into 90 schools across Nebraska. Eleven new schools came aboard 2019-2020 school year alone.
“Since the Trout in the Classroom program began in Nebraska, volunteers from [Nebraska Trout Unlimited] and Nebraska Game & Parks volunteers have introduced more than 7,000 kids and a few hundred adults to the joys of fishing and fly-fishing,” said Gene Kathol, Nebraska Trout Unlimited Youth Education Chair.
Nebraska Trout Unlimited developed and facilitates the program. “Our monies are now used as a fund to help schools that cannot afford the full cost to equip a classroom. With the water cooling equipment, aquarium, tools and supplies it costs about $900 per classroom initially, then less than $50 per year for ongoing supplies,” Kathol said. Nebraska Trout Unlimited’s efforts are bolstered by Nebraska Environmental Trust funding and assistance from the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission.
Kathol is quick to credit the participating schools’ educators as well. “It is the dedicated teachers in each school who are the real spark behind the program -- the rest of us just try to help where we can.”
Curriculum is available for many age levels; YHS is utilizing the unique educational resource in its General Biology class, comprised of freshmen and sophomores and taught by Josh Miller. “The goal of the program is to teach students grades K-12 about the life cycle and environmental factors that impact our fish,” Miller explained.
Two hundred fish eggs (“roe”) arrived at Miller’s classroom January 8. Students were tasked with predicting the hatch date, which is heavily influenced by temperature. This class’s roe hatched January 15. Throughout the trout’s life cycle, Miller’s students are charged with carefully monitoring water temperature, chemical make-up and nutrition. The delicate balanced is dependent on the tiny trout’s level of development; the current stage—“alevins” (trout still feeding from attached yolk sac and breathing with gills) -- are enclosed in fishes’ answer to a nursery within a much larger tank. The trout’s “nursery” will be kept occupied until the alevins progress in growth, ready to be released into greater waters.
“The students test water quality every day and will take part in multiple lessons including a trout dissection,” Miller said. The General Biology class’s fishes will avoid the fate of dissection, instead being released into habitat. “Rainbow Trout are stocked in Nebraska waters every year and these trout we are raising will be released in April at a site near Gretna,” Miller said.
Besides the satisfaction of releasing their charges into the wild, the students will get some additional expert instruction.
“In the spring, when the kids release their small trout into a live stream, member of Trout Unlimited and other volunteer Aquatic Education Instructors with the Nebraska Game & Parks teach the kids how to fish or fly-fish,” Kathol said.
As intriguing as raising – and dissecting – trout can be, Nebraska Trout Unlimited has a bigger picture in mind, Kathol said, including fostering an appreciation for the sport of fishing and care for the environment.
“This is a great way to involve the youth of Nebraska in the importance of clean water, healthy fisheries, and learn a lifelong appreciation for nature and the outdoors -- and learn a fun and rewarding lifelong activity like fishing -- that will help keep our natural resources vibrant in the future.”
