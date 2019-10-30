YORK — For the second year in a row, the York High School women’s quiz bowl team took home the runner-up trophy from the Women’s Quiz Bowl competition in Seward Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Two members are returning members of last year’s team: seniors Alyssa Gilliland and Lindsey Stuckey. The entire team (pictured, l-r) consisted of: Bailey Robinson, Lindsey Stuckey, Alyssa Gilliland, Anne Thomas, and Lila Durham. On their way to their second-place finish, in the semifinals the team knocked off first-seeded Gretna.
