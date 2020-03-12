YORK — York Public Schools will host 249 middle school band students for the twentieth annual York Middle School Honor Band Day March 21.
Honor Band members rehearse during the afternoon and perform a final concert at 6:30 p.m. in the York High School theatre. The Seventh Grade Honor Band will rehearse under the direction of Rebecca Wilhelm from Moore Middle School (Lincoln). Susan Hottovy from Lincoln will conduct the Eighth Grade Honor Band.
Students from Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Blue Hill, Centennial, Crete, Fall City Sacred Heart, Gretna Aspen Creek Middle School, Gretna Middle School, Hampton, Holdrege, Malcolm, Osceola, Raymond Central, St. Joseph School (York), Seward, Superior, Sutherland, Thayer Central, Waverly, Wilber-Clatonia and York. Admission for the concert is $3 for adults, and no charge for students.
York Middle School Honor Band members are:
Makenna Benson (seventh grade, flute), Hadley Eckert (eighth grade, flute), Katelyn Ecklund (seventh grade, flute), Ansleigh Richards (seventh grade, flute), Maleigha Scamehorn (eighth grade, flute), Jaeda Vice (seventh grade, flute), Sophia Becker (seventh grade, clarinet), Rachel Kreifels (seventh grade, clarinet), Nicholas Turner (seventh grade, clarinet), Allie Colburn (seventh grade, alto saxophone), Kelsey Haack (seventh grade, alto saxophone), Lauren Hills (eighth grade, alto saxophone) Josephine Turnbull (seventh grade, alto saxophone), Keagyn Linden (baritone saxophone), Hayden Crane (seventh grade, trumpet), MaKenna Dowly (eighth grade, trumpet), Ellie Gartner (eighth grade, trumpet), Wyatt Gartner (seventh grade, trumpet), Lily Houston (eighth grade, French horn), Jeffrey Koch (eighth grade, trombone), Sebastian Rodriguez (eighth grade, trombone), Ethan Montgomery (eighth grade, percussion), Benjamin Otoupal (seventh grade, percussion), Riley Philipp (eighth grade, percussion).
